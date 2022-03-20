Thane: Booked for drunk driving, 2 hit traffic cop with brick

The Rabodi police in Thane have arrested two men for hitting a brick on the head of a 56-year-old traffic police constable who had earlier booked them for drunk driving.

Early morning on the day of Holi, constable Nagnath Sahebrao Kande was having tea with a colleague at a tea centre near Golden Naka in Thane, when one of the accused came running and hit him on the head with a brick.

Kande was shifted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The two accused have been identified as Anil Gupta, 38, and Bhagirat Chavan, 38, both residents of Thane. The police said the men acted out of revenge and the matter is under investigation.

ALSO READ Angadia extortion case: Mumbai Police arrest one from Uttar Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 09:58 AM IST