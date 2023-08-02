Mumbai Metro 5A Update: Without a Car depot, Stations' 73.35% Work Done

Representational image

The pre-cast structural elements of Mumbai Metro 5A (Thane-Bhiwandi) has been erected thereby achieving a significant milestone. However, construction of this route's car depot is yet to commence.

Earlier this week, the erection of the last platform level 'L' beam for Dhamankar Naka Metro Station marked the completion of the entire erection work for all six stations along the 11.88 km long Orange line, for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The six stations of the first phase of Metro 5 are Balkum Naka, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata and Dhamankar Naka.

Corridor's nearly 74 per cent work completed

A total of 1,098 station elements were erected which includes variety of elements like spines, wings, U girders, pier arms and L beams etc. To erect and launch them, cranes ranging from 80 metric tonnes to 500 metric tonnes in capacity and puller hydraulic axle trailers were mobilised for the engineering activity.

With this achievement, 73.35 per cent station work of this corridor is completed. As well as 80.5 per cent viaduct portion of this corridor is now completed. The erection work of 9.87 km viaduct elevated stretch out of 11.88 km including 6 stations is now completed by erecting total 1,218 precast elements above piers. This includes pier cap, U girder, I girder, box girder, parapet wall, etc.

People affected in demolition drive affected

MMRDA faced several challenges that required innovative solutions. Team was facing issue for safe crane maneuvering at Dhamankar Naka Metro Stations L beam erection activity for which rehabilitation was necessary. MMRDA carried out a demolition drive at Dhamankar Naka Station in two phases. People affected by the project's activity were compensated as per MUTP policy in a stipulated time.

The construction work also faced issues in erection along high tension line and heavy traffic at various location.

The planned car depot at Kasheli has land acquisition related challenges and the land is yet to be transferred to the MMRDA to initiate civil construction.

Metropolitan commissioner praises milestone

The entire Metro 5 is 24.9 km and a mix of elevated and underground corridor from Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan. The balance portion of the corridor between Bhiwandi and Kalyan has right of way related challenges, hence, a delay in initiating the construction.

"Mumbai Metro 5's first phase has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing the erection of all station precast elements. This accomplishment brings the metro line one step closer to project delivery. Now, major architectural works like flooring, false ceiling, facades, structural roof, track works and system works will commence simultaneously," said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

