Navi Mumbai: Taloja Industries Association Demands 2 Additional Metro Stations For Employees In Industrial Area

Representative image

A delegation of the managing committee of Taloja Industries Association (TIA) recently met with the joint managing director 1 of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Rajesh Patil to discuss various industrial concerns including the construction of two metro stations (station numbers 12 and 13) within the Taloja Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC ) area. The TIA claimed that the new stations can facilitate proper transport connectivity for the approximately 3 lakh employees who work in the Taloja MIDC area.

Netro stations from 1 to 11 would lack commercial viability if not connected to Taloja MIDC

President of TIA Satish Shetty emphasised that metro stations from 1 to 11 would lack commercial viability for CIDCO if not connected to Taloja MIDC. He explained that if the planned stations 12 and 13 are constructed right away in Line 3 (Pendhar-Taloja MIDC), and extension of Line 1, lakhs of commuters from the industrial area will benefit. Shetty added that TIA has sought the construction of an approach road starting from Sector 31 and 32 Taloja CIDCO area (Koyana Velhe) to connect to the upcoming Metro railway station at Taloja MIDC.

It took almost 12 years for CIDCO to make a 11 km stretch

CIDCO has already received the CMRS certificate for the commercial operation of line 1 from Belapur to Pendhar of Navi Mumbai Metro on June 21 from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). Notably, it took almost 12 years for CIDCO to make a 11 km stretch ready for this line. However, even though it has received the safety certificate for commercial operation, thousands of citizens residing in the Taloja area have to rely on other modes of transportation that are costly and time-consuming. At present, residents of Taloja and adjoining areas commute in Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses that have a limited number of services.

Pallavi Patil, a resident of Taloja phase one, stated that she shells out a significant amount for commuting.