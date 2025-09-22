Mumbai Metro 4: 1st Successful Trial Run Conducted On Thane's Cadbury Junction-Kasarvadavali Of Green Line; CM Fadnavis & DCM Shinde Present | Video

Mumbai Metro 4: 1st Successful Test Run Conducted On Thane's Cadbury Junction-Kasarvadavali Of Green Line; CM Fadnavis & DCM Shinde Present At Milestone Event | Video |

Thane: The first trial run of Metro Line 4 was successfully conducted on a 10-kilometre stretch between Cadbury Junction and Kasarvadavali in Thane on Monday. The trial marks a key milestone in the city’s rapid transit journey, aimed at reducing congestion and providing faster connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The test run was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. The leaders carried out a technical inspection of the trial coaches and reviewed the progress of the Phase-1 priority section of Metro Line 4 and its extension, Metro Line 4A.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Fadnavis underlined the importance of the project, stating that the 35-km-long corridor, being developed at a cost of nearly Rs 16,000 crore, will play a crucial role in linking Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs with Thane. “This metro line will have eight-coach trains and once completed, it will ease traffic, cut travel time by nearly 50 percent, and benefit over 21 lakh commuters daily,” he said.

CM Hails Dy CM Eknath Shinde's Efforts

The chief minister also praised Deputy CM Eknath Shinde for his efforts in resolving land acquisition hurdles for the Mogharpada depot, a critical element for Metro operations. “The depot land was a major challenge and it was through Shinde’s personal intervention that a solution was found,” he added, also acknowledging Minister Pratap Sarnaik’s contributions to the project.

The larger Metro Line 4 and 4A network will eventually stretch over 58 kilometres, making it one of the longest metro corridors in the country. Officials highlighted that the project will significantly improve mobility for students, working professionals, and daily commuters by providing a safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly alternative to road transport.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik noted that the metro line would transform the region’s public transport landscape, easing pressure on road traffic and complementing the existing suburban rail system.

With the successful completion of the first trial run, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is working toward making the first phase operational for passengers by December 2025.

