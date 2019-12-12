Mumbai Metro 3 project: MMRC completes 100% tunnelling at SEEPZ station

On Thursday, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) said that it's 7th package completed 100% tunnelling as the alignment achieved its 24th TBM breakthrough at SEEPZ station. MMRC also said that TBM Wainganga-2 completed the final drive of 1.67 kms using 1196 rings.
MMRC tweeted saying, "A double milestone for #Metro3. MMRC's PKG 7 completes 100% tunnelling as the alignment achieves its 24th TBM breakthrough at SEEPZ station. TBM Wainganga-2 completed the final drive of 1.67 Kms using 1196 rings. With this tunneling betn #MarolNaka #MIDC & #SEEPZ stands completed."
Last month, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) achieved 70 percent of tunnelling work for the Mumbai Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) corridor of Mumbai Metro Rail project.
This has been completed within 24 months, despite innumerable challenges faced during the construction, according to the Metro Line—III authority. Metro 3 project is a 33.5 KMs long underground corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ. Length of the corridor is marked with 27 key stations out of which 26 will be underground and 1 at grade.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)