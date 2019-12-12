Mumbai Metro 3 project: MMRC completes 100% tunnelling at SEEPZ station

Last month, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) achieved 70 percent of tunnelling work for the Mumbai Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) corridor of Mumbai Metro Rail project.

This has been completed within 24 months, despite innumerable challenges faced during the construction, according to the Metro Line—III authority. Metro 3 project is a 33.5 KMs long underground corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ. Length of the corridor is marked with 27 key stations out of which 26 will be underground and 1 at grade.