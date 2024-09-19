 Mumbai Metro 3: PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Aarey To BKC Line On Oct 4
In another infrastructure project inauguration in Mumbai, the most-awaited underground Metro- the Metro 3 phase 1 from Aarey to Bandra-Kurla Complex will be inaugurated in October first week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Metro 3 line along with other infra projects ahead of the Maharashtra Elections 2024.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Metro Line 3 line phase 1 is ready and likely to be inaugurated by PM Modi | File Images

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, the government is on a spree of project inaugurations. In another event, Mumbai's Metro 3 line is expected to be inaugurated in the first week of October. It is likely that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the project, which has been an ambitious transport infrastructure project for Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Modi is also expected to inaugurate the much delayed one of the two Thane creek bridge, which will be big relief for commuters travelling to and from Navi Mumbai.

article-image

Mumbaikars are waiting for the underground metro since 2014. After much hurdles, and objections from the environmentalists, the first phase Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex is finally ready which will be inaugurated. The second phase is expected to be completed next year.

Metro 3 is a 33 km long underground Metro line from Colaba-Bandra-Seepz for which foundation stone was laid by then chief minister and veteran Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and then union urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu. The construction started in 2016 under the Devendra Fadnavis government.

article-image

Ahead of state elections, Mumbai's another major infra project, an ambitious project of the Municipal Corporation, the Coastal road one crucial arm was inaugurated by CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis last week. The Bowstring Arch bridge connecting Marine drive to Bandra was inaugurated and southbound section was started for traffic movement.

