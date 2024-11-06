Mumbai Metro 3: Phase 1 Completes First Month, Records Over 6 Lakh Passengers, Boosting Connectivity Across City

Mumbai Metro 3's Aqua Line celebrates first month with over 6 lakh passengers, enhancing city connectivity | X/Mumbai Metro 3

Mumbai: The Metro 3, known as the Aqua Line, has successfully completed its first month of operations, marking a significant milestone in Mumbai's urban transportation landscape.

This underground metro line, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5, 2024, began operations on October 7, and has since generated a ridership of 612,913 passengers up to November 5, according to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL). MMRCL officials, however, didn’t respond to the development.

The Aqua Line has been a game-changer in addressing one of Mumbai’s most pressing issues: traffic congestion. With its 27 underground stations, the Aqua Line offers a faster and more reliable alternative to road transport, significantly reducing travel time across some of the city's most congested areas. Commuters can now traverse the 12.34 km stretch from Aarey Colony to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in just under an hour, a journey that previously took over two hours by road.

The project has created numerous jobs during its construction phase and continues to provide employment opportunities for its operation and maintenance. The improved connectivity is expected to spur economic activities around the metro stations, encouraging businesses and boosting local economies.

Additionally, the Aqua Line enhances accessibility to key business districts, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, making the city more inclusive and helping to reduce the socio-economic divide. The convenience and efficiency offered by the metro have made it a vital asset for students, professionals, and daily wage workers alike.

The much-awaited phase one of the city's maiden underground metro – Metro Line 3 or Aqua Line – covers a critical stretch from Aarey Colony-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) to BKC. This section, which commenced operations on October 7, recorded a ridership of 8,532 on its first day. It connects key commercial and residential areas, including major stops such as BKC, Marol Naka, and SEEPZ, and promises to drastically cut down travel time.

The new metro stations have been designed with commuter convenience in mind, featuring advanced amenities such as digital ticketing systems, clear signage, and ample security measures. The stations are also equipped with elevators, escalators, and tactile paths for the visually impaired, ensuring accessibility for all.

The launch of Metro Line 3 Phase 1 marks a significant advancement in Mumbai's transportation infrastructure. The new line not only reduces travel time but also alleviates the burden on the city's road network. Once fully operational, the complete Aqua Line is expected to serve an estimated 1.7 million passengers daily, with 260 services. The MMRCL is also working on the multi-modal integration of stations, including linkages with other modes of public transport to ensure last-mile connectivity.

Distance from Aarey Colony and Ticket fares:

Aarey to Seepz--1.6 km-- Rs 10

MIDC Andheri--2.8 km-- Rs 20

Marol Naka--4.1 km—Rs 20

CSMIA T2-- 5.1 km—Rs 30

Sahar Road—6 km—Rs 30

CSMIA T1--7.7 km—Rs 30

Santacruz --9.9 km—Rs 40

Bandra Colony --10.9 km-- Rs 40

Bandra Kurla Complex--12.34 km—Rs 50