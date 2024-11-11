Mumbai Metro 3 Faces 1st Technical Snag, Passengers Stuck In Train For Nearly 1 Hour, MMRCL Statement Comes After 22 Hours; Videos |

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, encountered its first major technical failure on Saturday evening, leaving passengers stranded between stations. The train, travelling from Sahar to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), came to a sudden halt around 7:30 pm between the Marol and T1 station in the underground Aarey-BKC corridor.

This unexpected stoppage left many passengers, including young children and senior citizens, trapped in the metro train for over an hour. The situation caused distress, with a commuter expressing frustration on X, stating, “We are stuck for the last hour between Marol and T1 station. Babies are crying, staff is not responding well, and we have senior citizens with us.”

In metro line 3 we r stuck from ast 1hrs from marol in between t1 station baby's r crying the staff is not giving proper respond we have senior citizens with us need help @CMOMaharashtra @MumbaiMetro01 @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/OUUrqfMhZF — Dillo Leather (@Dillobag) November 9, 2024

The incident quickly gained attention online, with commuters voicing disappointment over the lack of immediate updates. However, it took nearly 22 hours for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to address the issue publicly, issuing a statement confirming the interruption.

According to MMRCL’s statement, the technical glitch was identified and resolved promptly, allowing the train to reach T1 station within 20 minutes after the stoppage. Passengers were then provided with alternate transportation to complete their journeys and regular services resumed shortly afterward. However, many commuters expressed dissatisfaction with the delayed response and limited information regarding the cause of the problem.

A technical glitch on Saturday, 9th November halted a train between Sahar Road and CSMIA-T1 metro station for 20 minutes. The glitch was identified and rectified promptly by our team.



The passengers were provided with an alternate train to continue their journey further. Normal… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) November 10, 2024

MMRCL later extended gratitude to the passengers for their patience, reiterating their commitment to delivering a safe and efficient transit experience for Mumbai’s residents. They assured the public that they are taking necessary measures to prevent future occurrences of similar technical issues.

Over 6 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Mumbai Metro 3 Since Inauguration

Since its inauguration on October 7, 2024, Mumbai Metro Line 3 has seen a robust start, serving over 6.3 lakh passengers within its first month. Averaging a weekly ridership of approximately 145,756, the Aqua Line has significantly enhanced connectivity between major locations, including Aarey, JVLR, and BKC. As Mumbai’s first underground metro service, it provides a faster and more affordable transportation option while contributing to the reduction of traffic congestion across the city, according to officials.