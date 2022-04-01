Mumbai: Metro 2A, 7 Phase I to be inaugurated on Gudi Padwa

The 20-km-long phase I of metro lines 2A and 7 will be flagged off on the traditional new year Gudi Padwa, stated Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) chief SVR Srinivas while adding that the commercial operations will begin from Saturday evening or from Sunday onwards.

To chug between Dahanukarwadi-Dahisar-Aarey, the train on both the lines will initially run at a speed of 70km/hr initially, with a total of 150 services to be operated from 6 am to 10 pm with a frequency of 11 minutes.

“The commissioner of metro railway safety has given approval for a maximum speed of 80 kmph. However, initially we will begin the service with a speed limit of 70km/hr. Once the speed is increased it will further reduce the time gap between two trains. Also, we expect 20 more rakes to be inducted in the fleet which will help improve frequency. Gradually, metro trains will run between 5 am till midnight," Srinivas apprised.

He further said that only paper and mobile QR code-based journey tickets from ticket counters will be given in the start and there will be no monthly season tickets. “In few days we will introduce smart cards, an app-based ticketing system with provision for monthly passes," he added.

He also pointed out that this is the first metro system to have platform screen doors (PSDS). "These PSDS will prevent passengers act as a barrier between the track and platform’s edge. These barricades will help people from entering or falling in the track area ensuring their safety during crowds."

Besides two reserved coaches for women, a dedicated helpline number-103-will also be launched for the safety of female commuters.

The entire phase of Line 2 up to D N Nagar and Line 7 till Western Express Highway is targeted to be completed before August 15. “Nearly 75 per cent work has been completed on the remaining of both these lines,” he mentioned, adding that every station will be equipped with CCTVs having AI features.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:55 AM IST