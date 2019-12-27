Mumbai: Mega Block on Mainline and Harbour line on Sunday, Dec 29

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Mainline and Harbour line for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday 29.12.2019.

MATUNGA-MULUND DN SLOW LINE FROM 11.20 AM TO 3.50 PM

Dn slow line services leaving Matunga from 10.59 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted to Dn slow line proper at Mulund station.

Dn slow line services will not be available at Vidyavihar, Kanjur Marg and Nahur Stations. Passengers of these stations are allowed to travel via Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund stations.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 11.24 am to 3.26 pm will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Dn fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.49 am to 3.21 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All Dn and Up slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS – CHUNABHATTI /BANDRA DN HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.40 AM TO 4.10 PM & CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA - CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS UP HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 3.40 PM

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

Due to these blocks, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling on footboard, roof top of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.