Mumbai local train update: Mega block on Harbour line on March 15

The Central Railway will operate a Mega block on harbour line for carrying out maintenance work on 15.3.2020.

Kurla-Vashi Up and Dn lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm and Up harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain suspended.

Special trains will be run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla and Vashi Panvel sections during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour line/main line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm

There will be no Mega block on Main line and Transharbour line on 15.3.2020.

Due to harbour line block, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling on foot board, roof top of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.