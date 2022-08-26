Mumbai: Mega block on Harbour and Transharbour Line on August 28; check details here

FPJ

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Transharbour and Harbour Line for carrying out maintenance work on 28.08.2022 as under- Thane-Vashi / Nerul Up and Dn Transharbour lines from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

Dn line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm on 28.08.2022.

There will be no Mega block on Main line.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.