Mumbai: Mega block on Central Railway and Transharbour line on Sunday; check details here

File Photo

The Central Railway of Mumbai Division will be operating a Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, September 18.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Vidyavihar Up & Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

*Thane-Vashi/Nerul Up and Dn Transharbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm*

Dn Transharbour line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up Transharbour line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended.

Transharbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Harbour/Main Line during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.