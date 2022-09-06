e-Paper Get App
CR's Thane, Dombivali and Kalyan tops in terms of AC local passengers

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 02:15 AM IST
article-image

The safe, comfortable AC locals have caught up with Thane, Dombivali and Kalyan passengers during the last 6 months. The number of passengers travelling by AC locals has increased considerably in the past six months from a daily average of 5,939 passengers in February-2022 to that of 41,333 passengers in August -2022, traffic has increased almost 7 times. Presently, Central Railway runs a total of 1810 suburban services including 56 AC locals.

The top 3 stations of Central Railway in terms of AC local passengers from February-2022 to August -2022 are Thane-10,50,511; Dombivali-9,39,431 and Kalyan-9,01,859.

Central Railway has been at the forefront in its efforts to provide a safe and comfortable travel to its passengers and running of AC locals is one of them. The tremendous response to AC locals has given a boost to CR’s efforts in its motto of giving the best service to its passengers.

