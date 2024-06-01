Mumbai Mega Block From May 31 To June 2: Commuters Face Inconvenience

Mumbai: Central Railway has initiated a marathon mega block at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Saturday, causing significant disruptions to the daily movement of commuters. This extensive activity to expand platforms and yard renovation, spanning over 36 hours, is aimed at improving the infrastructure and ensuring long-term safety and efficiency.

However, the immediate impact on daily travel is profound, affecting thousands of passengers who rely on this mode of transport for their daily commutes. As many as 930 suburban local trains and 72 mail express trains would be cancelled affecting over 33 lakh people. The block started at 12.30 am on Saturday and will end on Sunday afternoon.

Trains are either being rerouted or temporarily halted, causing delays and overcrowding on alternative routes. The services between CSMT-Byculla and CSMT-Vadala on harbour line would remain suspended completely during the block period even as BEST authorities have deployed additional 486 buses for the benefit of the commuters who had to face longer travel times and increased waiting periods at stations.

Many regular passengers had to alter their travel plans, opting for earlier or later trains to avoid rush during peak hours. Despite authorities’ efforts to inform the public through announcements and digital platforms, the unexpected schedule changes caught many commuters off guard. Office-goers, students, and daily wage workers are among the most affected, as the reliability of train schedules is crucial for their time-sensitive routines.

“It seems the authorities have not learnt lessons from the chaos that happened at Thane station yesterday,” President of Upanagariya Railway Pravasi Mahasangh, Nandkumar Deshmukh said and again questioned the authorities about the timing of the mega block considering it’s the time when schools are set to reopen and people need to venture out for shopping of books, uniforms and related stuff.

"Besides, during this period many people return after vacations. I came across a couple who came back from vacation and had to go to Virar. They found it difficult to reach their home since they didn’t expect so much mess due to the block,” Deshmukh added.

To mitigate the impact, Central Railway has deployed additional staff to assist passengers and manage crowd control at affected stations. Despite making arrangements for alternate means of transport, the volume of displaced passengers has overwhelmed the system, leading to frustration and confusion. Central Railway authorities were not available for any comment.

While the long-term benefits of the marathon mega block are acknowledged, the immediate inconveniences underscore the challenges of balancing infrastructure development with the needs of daily commuters. Effective communication and timely updates remain crucial in managing the expectations and travel plans of the public during such significant maintenance activities.

“The authorities must have been planning this block for months and had they taken the state government, civic bodies and commuters’ organisations into confidence, then the troubles being faced by the people should have been reduced to much extent. But, Central Railway didn’t do this forcing people to face the brunt,” Deshmukh added.

Nikhil Adhav, a resident of Ulhasnagar who is a health worker, didn’t have the option to work from home and had to come to work. Being aware of the mega block and the disruption in the services, he changed locals, hopped on to the crowded buses and finally took an autorickshaw to reach his workplace, albeit late. “There were buses but were crowded. Also, the roads were jam packed due to additional buses being pressed into service. It was difficult for people to manoeuvre the traffic which got doubled at many places due to the weekend,” Adhav said.