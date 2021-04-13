Mumbai: Medical officer held for graft in judicial custody till Apr 26

A special court here on Tuesday remanded Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) medical officer Dr Raju Murudkar in judicial custody till April 26 in connection with a bribery case.

Dr Murudkar was presented before special court judge SP Godhalekar by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials after his custody expired on Tuesday.

ACB officials have been recording statements of civic officers in connection with the alleged ventilator scam.

Dr Murudkar was arrested on April 8 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a businessman whom he had promised a civic tender for the supply of 30 ventilators, the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) had said.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh, which was 10 per cent of the tender value, as commission from the complainant.

The ACB had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Navi Mumbai.