Mumbai: CBI arrests 2 I-T inspectors for accepting Rs 15L bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two inspectors working at the Investigation Unit of the Income Tax Department at Ballard Pier in Mumbai for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from a person. The CBI officials incidentally nabbed one of the accused while he was running away at the time of his apprehension.

The arrested taxmen have been identified as inspectors Dilip Kumar and Ashish Kumar. While another inspector is wanted in the said case by the CBI, officials informed.

According to the CBI, the accused IT officials had allegedly demanded undue advantage of Rs 15 Lakh for helping the complainant in the investigation being conducted by the Income Tax Authorities. The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the CBI and lodged a complaint against the government officials.

After verifying the allegations made by the complainant, the CBI officials laid a trap and caught two inspectors of Income Tax while accepting the bribe of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively from the complainant, officials said.

"Searches at two places in Mumbai and one place in Delhi at the residential and office premises of the accused are being conducted. This led to recovery of cash of Rs 7 lakh (approximately) and incriminating documents relating to investment in commercial & residential properties from one of the accused. Both the accused were produced before the Special CBI Court on Friday for custodial remand," said an official.