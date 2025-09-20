Mumbai Medical Miracle: 12-Year-Old Girl Shows Remarkable Recovery From Type 1 Diabetes Through Stem Cell Therapy |

Mumbai: In a rare case of resilience and medical advancement, 12-year-old Dharithree from Kolkata has shown extraordinary improvement in managing Type 1 diabetes through a combination of stem cell therapy and mitochondria. Under the care of Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher and Founder of StemRx Hospital & Research Centre, Navi Mumbai, her dependency on insulin has dropped drastically — from 31 units daily to just 2 units.

“This dramatic reduction, described as an ‘exceptional response,’ is rarely seen in children living with Type 1 diabetes,” said Dr. Mahajan.

While in India, stem cell therapy is legally allowed only for certain approved conditions like blood cancers and specific blood disorders through bone marrow transplants, Dr. Mahajan claimed that for treating Type 1 diabetes, doctors can use a combination of bone marrow stem cells and mitochondria, but only with the patient’s consent.

Understanding Type 1 Diabetes

Her battle began when her parents noticed troubling symptoms such as frequent urination, unquenchable thirst, sudden weight loss, and fatigue. Medical evaluation confirmed Type 1 diabetes, a chronic autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Managing the disease at her age was overwhelming, involving multiple injections every day, dietary restrictions, and constant monitoring.

At StemRx Hospital, doctors adopted a holistic treatment plan. It combined insulin therapy, nutritional guidance, lifestyle modifications, and continuous health checks. Alongside, regenerative interventions using stem cells and mitochondria helped her body respond more effectively. Over time, Dharithree’s insulin requirement dropped drastically, transforming her daily life.

Dr. Mahajan stressed the importance of early diagnosis and comprehensive care. “While diabetes is usually considered a lifelong dependency on insulin, cases like Dharithree’s remind us that the body can respond in extraordinary ways when treatment is personalized and proactive,” he explained.

Family Perspective

Her recovery has been equally emotional for her family. “When we were told she needed 31 units daily, we were devastated. Now, seeing her on just 2 units feels like a miracle. Her courage has given us hope, and we’re deeply grateful to Dr. Mahajan and his team,” said her brother, Sreejami.

Today, Dharithree attends school, plays, and lives like other children, but with renewed awareness and determination.