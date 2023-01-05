Mumbai: MCZMA says no permission granted for floating at Juhu beach, Bandra Reclamation

Back in April this year, in an ironic twist, PETA rented out a billboard on a barge off Juhu beach, advertising their desire to 'protect marine life' |

Mumbai: In response to a right to information request from an environmentalist, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority recently said that the floating billboards operating at Juhu Beach and Bandra-Worli Sea Link does not have coastal regulatory zone clearances.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, environmentalist Zoru Bathena had sought information from MCZMA whether the Zen Digital Media had permission from the authority to have floating billboard.

MCZMA says no information on record

The report stated that MCZMA responding to RTI on January 3 said that the it had no information on record about clearnances to the company while spokesperson of the company told HT that they advertisement vessels are self-propelled and since it is regular inland vessel without development hence they do not need NOC from the coastal zone authority.

Reportedly, many residents from Juhu and Versova areas had taken up the issue with MLA Ameet Satam as well.

Free Press Journal had earlier in October reported on how the digital advertisement had become an eyesore for the public and how many had taken to social media to make their displeasure known.

The report quoted Amit Saini, CEO of Maharashtra Maritime Board about the same and he had clarified that his office hadn't received objection and that they will look into it once any complaint is received.