Mumbai: Floating billboard at Juhu becomes an eyesore for beach goers

Back in April this year, in an ironic twist, PETA rented out a billboard on a barge off Juhu beach, advertising their desire to 'protect marine life' |

Mumbai: A new marketing and advertising initiative to have larger than life sized billboards floating off Mumbai’s western coast has made beach goers upset for obstructing their picturesque view of the sea and a setting sun.

The electronic billboard was found catching eyeballs from a week back with the electronic system being placed on a barge. Similar one off floating billboard was also spotted back in April this year.

People have taken to the social media to air their objections. For example, a tweet by Ashana Jha, who writes on marketing and startups, commented, “An example of marketers not leaving any stone (opportunity) unturned to advertise. This is a digital billboard on a boat off the shore at Juhu Beach, Mumbai.”

Another Twitter user, Sanyukta (@thr4sam) criticised, “Juhu beach has a billboard in the middle of the sea. As if buildings, road sides, trains n metro was not enough. This huge digital screen not only disrupts what little peace Mumbai had left but also shows to what level co will stoop. Why was this allowed?”

Others who took it to the micro blogging portal were of the view that the “effing electronic billboard” should be taken off.

While it has not gone down well with the people who look forward to a weekend in the outdoors, especially post-monsoon, those who have been associated with the new positioning of their advertisement have proudly shared it on social media.

For instance, back in April, PETA India, gave a shout out on the same micro blogging site – “MUMBAIKERS! Have you spotted this PETA India billboard at Juhu Beach or Bandra-Worli Sea Link? We teamed up with @ZDMLLP to depict the damage caused by plastic fishing gear to marine life.”

The Free Press Journal reached out to Amit Saini, Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board, bringing the buzz on the social media to his notice, who clarified that his office has not received any objection so far.

“We will look into it once we get any kind of representation or feedback. The MMB has given specific coordinates to the operator to be at a specific spot in the Arabian Sea keeping in mind the long coastline the beach has. The coordinates have been given while ensuring that the view of the setting sun doesn’t get hampered.”

“This initiative has been there for some time now and given there wasn’t any complaint that we have received. It is surprising why only now people are taking objection to it. Nevertheless, we are open to receiving feedback, and we will take appropriate measures depending on the nature of the complaint,” added Saini.

Similar electronic billboard has also been placed off Bandra Reclamation, however, it hasn't raised similar eyebrows.