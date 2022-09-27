PETA wants women to save the world by not having sex with men who eat meat

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) urges women worldwide to save world, by not sleeping with men who eat meat. According to studies, men eat more meat than women and resulting in a higher carbon footprint.

PLOS ONE, a journal found that men's meat eating habits result in 41% more greenhouse gases emission, thus contributing to climate catastrophe. PETA writes, "Men need to take accountability for their actions."

PETA further added, "We all know, the suburban men with beer bottles in hand, brandishing tongs while cooking sausages on their expensive gas grills. They are doing so to prove their masculity to themselves and their fellow humans."

PETA claims that this is not only hurting animals but also harming the planet. Dr. Carys Bennett spoke to Times Radio and highlighted the gender differences between men and women and how their dietary habits reflect these disparities. According to Daniel Cox of PETA's German chapter, males who eat meat should pay a tax on it that is 41 percent higher than that of females.

Let's see how netizens' reacted:

The only toxic thing is a bunch of nut jobs promoting a sex strike to dictate a lifestyle most people do not want to conform to.



If you don’t want to eat meat, great! Good luck with that! I’m not going to try to manipulate you to do otherwise. pic.twitter.com/hBBRS5VZfL — Kendell J (@kendelleliason) September 25, 2022

What about men going on a sex strike with women who eat meat? Peta kinda seeming sexist right now https://t.co/dpIV5okU48 — Acid_Kritana 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈Men's Rights Activist/MRA (@AcidKritana) September 25, 2022

Waking up to @peta’s Germany claiming eating sausages and schnitzel is a sign of toxic masculinity and it’s killing the planet.



PETA also asks women to go on a sex strike to “save the world”.



That is enough internet for today.



PS. Slow smoked ribs wasn’t mentioned so I’m safe pic.twitter.com/iUzPlU06bv — Railway History Guy (@TheRossJackson) September 24, 2022

PETA calls for Sex strike with meat-eating men.



Are you serious ??? — R T 💙💙 (@Nayan_Tarse) September 25, 2022

I don't think men want sex with peta supporters😂 — THE MAN (@TheManFlake) September 25, 2022