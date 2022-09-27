PETA wants women to save the world by not having sex with men who eat meat

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) urges women worldwide to save world, by not sleeping with men who eat meat. According to studies, men eat more meat than women and resulting in a higher carbon footprint.
PLOS ONE, a journal found that men's meat eating habits result in 41% more greenhouse gases emission, thus contributing to climate catastrophe. PETA writes, "Men need to take accountability for their actions."
PETA further added, "We all know, the suburban men with beer bottles in hand, brandishing tongs while cooking sausages on their expensive gas grills. They are doing so to prove their masculity to themselves and their fellow humans."
PETA claims that this is not only hurting animals but also harming the planet. Dr. Carys Bennett spoke to Times Radio and highlighted the gender differences between men and women and how their dietary habits reflect these disparities. According to Daniel Cox of PETA's German chapter, males who eat meat should pay a tax on it that is 41 percent higher than that of females.
Let's see how netizens' reacted:
