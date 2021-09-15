e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:27 PM IST

Mumbai: Massive traffic jam on Western Express Highway between Dahisar and Andheri upsets drivers, motorists

Staff Reporter
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

There was a massive traffic jam on the Western Express Highway (WEH) on Wednesday morning between Dahisar and Andheri, leading to congestion for over 35 minutes, resulting in bumper-to-bumper traffic. While traffic police said that the situation was the result of some vehicle breakdowns and the ongoing metro work, the congestion was cleared in 90 minutes. However, this clearing out led to slow moving traffic on the WEH.

The south-bound arm of the WEH was jampacked from Borivli to Malad, said an official. The congestion was attributed to bad roads, the weather and the rise in traffic of four-wheelers. “There was slow-moving traffic in peak hours, reaching its peak by noon. Traffic police were deployed to clear the traffic and the movement was restored in 90 minutes,” added the official.

The WEH had additional traffic joining in from the entry points of the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road and the Andheri-Ghatkopar Road, leading to a bottleneck. Agitated motorists began venting their ire on social media platforms, questioning Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the bad state of roads.

Sharing a video of the traffic, one Twitter user said, “@mybmc This video is of Andheri WEH under Andheri bridge outside Suzuki showroom, the whole traffic is just because of the condition of the road near the signal, and this condition is from almost one month ago. @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT @Dev_Fadnavis @RajThackeray @mayor_mumbai"

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Army jawan on his way to J&K dies in road mishap on WEH

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal