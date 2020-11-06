Mumbai: Massive fire at Malad's Pathanwadi road

According to the local residents, the fire brigade team could not the spot even an hour after residents reported the fire to the local fire station and fire control room.

However, fire brigade officials said that the delay in reaching the spot was not one hour as claimed by the residents. "There was a delay by around 15-20 minutes. It took time for US to reach the spot due to sewage holes dug up on the approach road," said a fire fighter on the spot.

The fire kept spreading rapidly and so the fire brigade had to evacuate people from the neighborhood. According to fire brigade officials on the spot no casualties were reported during the incident.