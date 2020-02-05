Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at residential building in Malabar Hill; watch video

A major fire broke out in a residential building named Las Palmas near Hanging Garden at Malabar Hill on Wednesday evening. The incident was reported at 7.56 pm and the Mumbai fire brigade classified the fire as Level 3 ( Major fire)

The fire is confined on the fifth floor of the ground-plus 14 storey residential building. According to preliminary reports, no one was stranded in the building, and the residents were reportedly been safely evacuated and rescued. Total eight fire tenders, two Quick Attack Response Vehicle, 7 Jumbo Tankers, 1 turntable ladder (TTL), 1 Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) and 4 ambulances were rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is.yet to ascertained and fire fighting operation is on.

Total eight people have been rescued (3 male and 5 female). No casualty was reported in the blaze so far.

