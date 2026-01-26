Mumbai Masala: The Declining State Of Medical Education | Representational Image

The other day Dr Pravin Shingare, former director of medical education, came to the FPJ office. The discussion was around the recent decision of the Centre to drastically reduce marks for post-graduate admissions. The information he shared with candour made for extremely horrific reading. The mess in the medical world would be unbelievable. We will have thousands of Munnabhai MBBS "doctors" treating unsuspecting patients. Already it is difficult to get good doctors and now the situation will be worse. The rich can afford to get treated abroad. But what about the poor and the middle class? And now the new UGC rules threaten to disrupt campus life across the country. Wonder where we are heading towards.

From knee pain to marathon glory at 65

What began as a painful walk in Matheran a decade ago has today transformed into a saga of resilience. The story dates back to 2011–12, when Niteen Jakka, then struggling with severe knee pain, found it difficult to walk even 4km. The pain was intense enough to require painkillers. Doctors warned that long-term medication and knee surgery might be inevitable. Refusing to accept physical limitation as a permanent reality, he decided to trust his body and rebuild it naturally.

He chose to set aside medication and instead started walking and gradual strengthening, driven by determination. The results were slow but powerful. In 2014, Niteen completed his first 4- kilometre run at Hiranandani. The next year, he pushed himself further, completing a 10-km run in under an hour. Since then, running has become a way of life for him. Today, he is a full marathon runner, having completed six 42- kilometre marathons. At 65, Niteen stands as a living example that age is not a barrier, but a mindset.

78-year-old runner bounces back after bypass

Matunga resident KA Vishwanathan, 78, is a journalist who was earlier associated with the FPJ. A fitness freak, he has taken part in 20 marathons. A couple of years ago, he underwent coronary bypass surgery. But that did not curb his passion for running, and he continued to take part in marathons. “In fact, after the surgery I feel more energetic than before,” he said.

Tailpiece

Said a wag the other day: The problem with Gen Z is that it thinks money comes from ATMs and food from Swiggy! (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

