Mumbai Masala: School Girl's Assault Denied | Representational Image

Why would a small child tell a lie about her being molested by a teacher in her school? That is the question being asked by thousands of parents of a suburban school. When a complaint was sought to be lodged at Bangur Nagar police station the response of the staff was to stonewall despite medical evidence. The parents were compelled to move the high court which directed the crime branch to probe. Most shockingly the crime branch held that no such incident had happened!! Now it's the question of a small child's word against the entire might of the city police. The child has no motive in faking about the incident and subjecting herself to repeated interrogation by the cops. The entire city should rally around the child and give her justice. Incidentally in another school belonging to the same group a similar incident happened and the Goregaon police were prompt in arresting the suspect.

Under the revered guidance of Lord Mahavir, a grand chariot procession (Maha Rath Yatra) was organised by Jain Sanghs, who practice devotion strictly in accordance with Jain Agamas and Dharma scriptures, took place on Sunday, on the central roads of South Mumbai | Vijay Gohil

Poornima’s AC Glow Up

There is good news for foodies. Poornima vegetarian restaurant near Bombay House, Fort, has opened an air-conditioned restaurant next door. Poornima owned by Jagannath Nayak of Matunga fame had over the years justly built up a huge fan following , which included legions of lawyers practising at the high court and sessions court. Its Mysore dosa had assumed something of an iconic status. The only problem was that its seating capacity was very limited so often one had to stand at the tall tables and gobble its bisi bele anna with crisp 'vadis', thate idlis, sheera, masala dosas et al. But now you can dine in air-conditioned comfort. The kitchen is the same and so is the taste of its paan polos, cheese chilly dosa, goli baje, Banana bajji, Tomato upma, misal pav, avial, dudhi halwa etc. Of course the price is more. But then that's the price you pay for dining in a pleasant ambience.

Tailpiece

It was a highly emotional wedding. Even the cake was in tiers!

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/