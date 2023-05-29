Mumbai Masala: Maharashtrian veggie delight in Dadar

If you are looking for authentic Maharashtrian vegetarian food in Dadar, then Gypsy Corner, opposite Sena Bhavan, is the place to go. It’s a small eatery with no pretensions. It serves Marathi dishes which few others do. Take Ambedal, for instance. This typical Maharashtrian salad is available only during summer because that is when you get kairi, or raw mango. It is a high-protein item consisting of grated raw and tarty mango and chana dal. The dal is soaked overnight and in the morning the water is drained off. It is then mixed with kairi and tadka is added. It is simply heavenly.

You also get a range of Maharashtrian items including aam panna, kakdi koshimbir, pitla, gavran zunka, wangyache bharit, tondli kaju bhaji, kale watanyache usal, suranche kebab, methichi paliwadhi bhaji, konkan ukad, padwal dalimbi bhaji and kolache pohe. Deep-fried poha papad goes well with just about everything. Go check it out.

Geared to go

A tandem cycling event for people with visual disabilities was organised on Sunday by Mental Mileage by Tanay Mehta, in association with Dr Palep’s Total Health Clinic and Adventure Beyond Barriers Foundation. Neurosurgeon and Bicycle Mayor of Mumbai, Dr Viswanathan Iyer, flagged off the event. | Vijay Gohil

An evening of melody

Shakeel Badayuni was easily one of the finest lyricists of the Hindi film industry. His mastery over Urdu shayari was unbelievable. Along with the late Naushad sahab, he gifted the world of Hindi cinema with hundreds of memorable songs.

To pay a musical tribute, Geet Arpan is presenting a selection of his evergreen songs on Saturday, June 10, at 7.45pm at the Veer Savarkar Hall, Dadar. Shakeel’s songs, composed by Naushad, Ravi, Hemant Kumar and others, will be presented by a team of talented singers. The songs include Afsana likh rahi hoon, Bachpan ke din, Beqarar karke hamein and Chaudvin ka chand. Geet Arpan, led by NS Kishore Kumar, has been staging theme-based shows for the past few years and they are a hit with connoisseurs.

A politician and a good samaritan

Prakash Wani is a hardcore member of the Shiv Sena (UBT). What sets him apart is his deep concern for poor patients who are admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar (East). He is the go-to person in Ghatkopar for anyone needing medical help. He ensures that the needy get admission quickly and timely medical attention is given to them. Because of his sincere commitment to social work, the doctors and other staff of the hospital extend him full cooperation. Recently, Satyabhama, the wife of noted poet Vitthal Umap, needed urgent medical help. Wani and his team were by her side. He helps people with work related to morgue attached to the hospital. If it is medicines, Wani gets them in no time. The late Bal Thackeray used to say that the Shiv Sena was “80% social service and 20% politics”. Wani proves that in large measure.