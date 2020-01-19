Mumbai Marathon 2020: CM Uddhav Thackeray flags off Dream Run; Kiren Rijiju, Aaditya Thackeray, Chhagan Bhujbal encourage runners

Approximately 55,000 runners took to the roads in Mumbai for six different races in what has become a traditional annual event in the city on the third Sunday of January. In addition to the flagship event, which has a total prize fund of $ 420,000, there is also a half marathon, a 10 km race, a Dream Run (5.9 km), Senior Citizens Race (4.2 km) and a Champions with Disability Race (1.5 km).

The interest in recreational running is growing rapidly in India, and TMM's increasing popularity seems to support that idea. Given the country's massive population, India is obviously a reserve of untapped elite talent as well. Entries for the marathon itself are just under 10,000 runners which means that the anticipated number of finishers in the race will have more-or-less doubled in the last five years. A similar upward trajectory can be seen in the half marathon which has more than 15,000 entries, with an expected increase in finishers which will have increased by approximately 20% in just two years.