Mumbai: Many wards in city record rise in Covid-19 cases in last few days

Many wards have reported a rise in Covid-19 cases. While most have been reported in the western suburbs, many wards in central Mumbai and the island city have also recorded a slight rise in cases. Earlier this month, G-North ward, which covers areas like Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar recorded cases mostly in single digits or none. However, in the last one week, there had been an upturn in cases. Currently, there are 20 to 25 cases here. According to senior civic officials, most are being reported from highrises.

“While Dharavi is still recording cases in single digits, Mahim and Dadar areas have reported double digits in the last few days,” said a senior official from this ward.

In D-ward, which covers Malabar Hill, Breach Candy and Grant Road, there has been a slight rise in cases. According to assistant municipal commissioner of this ward, Prashant Gaikwad, 20 cases were reported each day in the last two to three days, while earlier less than 10 cases were reported. “Almost every case is being reported from highrises. Most patients belong to the same family. We have increased testing to trace the contacts at the earliest stage,” Gaikwad said.

Meanwhile, in the western suburbs, cases have shot up in Kandivli and Borivli. Ward officer of R-South said the cases are increasing as people have started travelling by trains and going to the market. Congress corporator from Bandra, Asif Zakaria said with the festive season approaching, people need to be more cautious.

“There has been a rise in cases across the city. We need to be cautious and get vaccinated at the earliest. There are many people who are yet to take their first dose,” said Zakaria, who added that there has been a slight rise in cases in Bandra.

However, corporator from Cuffe Parade, Harshita Narwekar said the BMC is not conducting enough testing in slum areas. “While most of the cases are being reported from highrises, I doubt how much testing is being carried out in slums,” Narwekar said. Additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC Suresh Kakani said the BMC will be carrying out a ward wise survey of cases to understand the pattern in the third wave.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:59 PM IST