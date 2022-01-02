Mumbai: Man who won ₹8.76 lakh in an online game duped by hacker

A 35-year-old man, who had won ₹8.76 lakh in an online game, was duped of the money when an imposter called him on the pretext of disbursing the money and sought his online gaming details, changed the credentials and siphoned off the money. The scam occurred in April last year, however, an FIR was registered recently. A case against unknown persons has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to police sources, the incident had occurred in April, however, since the complainant was travelling out of town, the case was registered last week, on December 27. Police said that the victim in this case is a 35-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, who was a user of a popular game based application, wherein the users played several games by making a team and won prizes. Subsequently, this victim had won ₹8,76,000 in one such game on April 15 last year.

Subsequently, he received a call from an unidentified caller, who posed as an executive of the gaming company, said that to claim the prize money, the victim will have to share his personal and banking documents like PAN Card, bank statements and other privy details. Believing the caller, the victim shared his personal details and screen shots from the mobile application.

Close to a month later, the mobile application company received am email from the user requesting to reactivate the account, and after receiving the relevant documents, they obliged. However, little did they know that the account was hacked. After noticing suspicious activity, when the company contacted the user, he realised that his account was hacked.

Subsequently, a case of cheating and impersonation was registered at NM Joshi Marg police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. While no arrests have been made, police are investigating the matter and further probe is underway.

