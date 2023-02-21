Mumbai: Sonu Nigam files FIR against man who heckled for selfie; says 'need to raise awareness on consequences of taking photos forcefully'

Screengrabs from viral video |

Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam has filed a complaint against those who manhandled him afterhis concert in Chembur on Monday night. The singer was performing at Chembur fest and after his performance, a man identified as Swapnil Phaterpekar, who allegedly is a son of local MLA, attacked singer for a selfie.

Reportedly, Nigam's guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan's son and his close aide Rabbani Khan along with the vocalist's bodyguard sustained injuries.

The Mumbai police have registered the case for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and other charges. The police official told news agency ANI that a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of singer Sonu Nigam's complaint, the police said. The police are yet to make an arrest in the case.

Following the incident, Singer Sonu Nigam reached Chembur police station and lodged a complaint, prompting police to file a case. There has been no arrest made by the police so far.

Sonu Nigam, while interacting with the media, said that after the concert, he was getting down from the stage when a man held him and then pushed his aide Rabbani and bodyguard Hari who came to save him. He said it caused him to fall on steps.

"Rabbani could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see in the video...Even I was about to fall," the vocalist told ANI.

Elucidating further on why did he file a complaint, he said that he wants public to aware because they should be mindful of the consequences when they try to get selfie or pictures forcefully.

With agency inputs

