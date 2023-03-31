Mumbai: Man who groped Bengaluru woman at cafe in Bandra booked

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The police have identified and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a man who had molested a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru who visited Mumbai for a private party at a Bandra cafe and bar on March 25.

Instead of taking cognisance of her complaint, the resto-bar management had asked her to leave the pub. The victim was not able to register a formal complaint with the Mumbai police as she had an early morning flight. However, she took to various social media platforms to tag the Mumbai police and also acquired the CCTV footage from the pub where the unknown man is seen groping her.

Police asked victim's family to lodge a complaint

The city police then contacted her family in Mumbai and asked them to formally lodge a complaint so they can initiate an investigation into the matter.

On Wednesday night, the family registered an FIR which began the investigation. "After the FIR was filed, within a few hours itself we identified the suspect and the further probe regarding an arrest is underway,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Anil Paraskar.

The woman, who works in Darjeeling, was in Mumbai for a friend’s engagement party and had gone out with her family to a resto-bar in Bandra.

While having a good time at the pub, she was suddenly groped by a drunk man next to her. She caught his hand, confronted him, and punched him, meanwhile, some of his friends apologised, while the others tried protecting him and asked her to calm down.

Pub management didn't take immediate action, says victim

According to the woman, she complained to the pub management, but they did not care to listen. “Except for one bouncer, no one spoke to us. We were asked to move away from the area and eventually asked to leave as well. His friends were allowed to stay on and we presume this man did, too,” she said.

The pub management later apologised to the woman but she said that the matter wasn’t dealt with urgency.