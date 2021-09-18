Mumbai: Man taken into custody in connection with Pakistan terror module

A joint team of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai Police Crime Branch has taken a person into custody from the Jogeshwari area of the city in connection with the terror module busted by Delhi Police earlier this week, said the state ATS.

The suspect, Zakir, is said to have an important link with the terror module. Maharashtra ATS said that he had asked the arrested terrorist Jaan Mohammad alias Sameer Kalia to bring arms and explosives to Mumbai.

The role of Zakir came to the fore after interrogating Jaan Mohammad.

A Pakistan-organised terror module was busted in Delhi by city police on Tuesday. As many as six operatives were arrested, including two Pakistani-trained terrorists.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is continuously interrogating the six arrested terrorists and many revelations have been made during the interrogation.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 08:19 AM IST