Mumbai: Man stabs wife to death suspecting infidelity, arrested

A 51-year-old man stabbed his wife multiple times at their residence in Kandivali (E) on Saturday over a suspicion of her having an illicit affair. The Kurar Police arrested the accused and registered a case of murder against him.

The accused, Mahesh Soni, 51, who stayed with his wife Poonam in Kranti Nagar at Kandivali (E), allegedly had strained relationship with her. The couple often quarelled and Mahesh suspected his wife of having an affair. He allegedly assaulted her on multiple occasions. The couple had recently had an argument, which their kids tried to resolve, but were instead threatened for life by their father.

On Saturday, between 11am and 1.40pm, when the couple were alone in the house, Mahesh and Poonam had a heated argument. The accused picked up a knife and stabbed his wife. Police said that Mahesh stabbed Poonam multiple times in her chest, cheek and on her neck. The neighbours rushed her to a hospital, but Poonam was declared brought dead.

Police also said that Mahesh does not have a previous criminal record.