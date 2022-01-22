Mumbai: Man stabs wife to death, attempts to kill self

A 30-year-old man stabbed his wife to death following an argument at their home here on Thursday night, said police.

"The man stabbed his wife to death following an argument at their home in Kurar area of Mumbai on Thursday night. The man attempted to kill himself by hanging but was saved and hospitalized," said a Mumbai Police official.

The couple had been living separately for the last 6 months, the official added.

According to reports from the Indian Express, the couple had got married four years ago. However, the man's wife left him due to his addiction to alcohol and domestic violence complaints.

He will be arrested for murder after he is discharged from the hospital, an officer said.

(With ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:08 PM IST