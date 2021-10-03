Mumbai: Man stabbed to death over petty argument

A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in Wadala on Friday after he objected to a man who was urinating besides him. After attacking the victim Mohammad Rafiq Ansari on his chest the accused fled from the spot. The Wadala Truck Terminal police arrested him within three hours.

On Friday evening, Ansari, a tempo driver and his friend Rahis Abbukhan, 40, the tempo owner were sitting in the Bagla garden. At around 5 pm, the accused Abdulla Jahangir Shaikh, 23, came there and started urinating just besides Ansari. An argument ensued between them when the victim objected and asked the accused person to move aside. The police suspect that at the time of the incident, Shaikh was in an inebriated condition. Shaikh also has a drug abuse case registered against him, said police.

The argument turned ugly when Shaikh attacked Ansari with a knife, he stabbed him on his chest and escaped. Ansari was rushed to nearby hospital however, he could not survive and died due to excess loss of blood, said police.

"Soon after the incident was reported we registered an offence of murder and formed a team. The accused was nabbed soon after. He was produced before the court which remanded him to police custody," said police inspector Sunil Waghmare.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:17 AM IST