Mumbai: Man nabbed for wife’s murder on highway

Mumbai: The city crime branch on Friday solved a murder case of a woman, who's body was found a day before on the Sion-Panvel highway. Crime branch arrested the woman's husband, identified as Mohammad Khalil Mohammad Zalil Salmani, 33, a resident of Govandi.

On Thursday morning, walkers found the body of a woman lying on the road on T-junction on the Sion-Panvel highway around 7.30 and informed the police. Mankhurd police reached the place and sent the body to Rajawadi Hospital for a post mortem.

The post mortem report suggested that the head injuries on her head were due to blows from a hard object. Police then registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and began the investigation. Crime branch's unit 6 began its parallel investigation as well.

The crime branch formed five teams and circulated the woman's photographs to their informants in Shivaji Nagar, Mankhurd and adjacent areas. According to officers, police constable Manohar Bhosale received an information that the woman could be a resident of Shivaji Nagar. On reaching her home, officers found that a man packing his luggage and was about to leave to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. When the man saw the police at his door step, he was shocked. As officers inquired about the case, he panicked. Police then took him into custody and during questioning he broke down and confessed to killing his wife, Noor Begum.