Mumbai: Man loses Rs 3 lakh for part time job with a shopping portal

The RAK Marg police have registered a case of cyber cheating after a 26-year-old man from Wadala loses over ₹ 3 lakh while looking a part time job online. The fraudsters lured the victim into trap by sending him a message offering job and later made him to pay different charges amounting ₹ 3.04 lakh, said police.

According to the police, the complaint a video editor by profession has been working from home since the pandemic began in March 2020. Recently he received a text message from an unknown number offering him a part time job with a leading shopping portal with ₹8,000 salary per month, a WhatsApp number was provided in the message for contact.

When contacted, someone by name Marasya started chatting with him. The person explained how to work with the shopping portal and send him a link for registration where the victim fill hi credentials including bank account number IFC code email ID and so on. The page was identical to that of the shopping portal, said police.

Initially he was asked to pay ₹ 200 for registration how ever this didn't stop there and fraudsters continued to demand money in the name of different charges, he also also assured bonus in the salary if he paid the money, stated the victim in his complaint. In next couple of days the victim ended up paying total ₹ 3.04 lakh however the fraudsters continued to demand. The complaint got suspicious and consulted with his family which told him that this was a fraud.

"We have registered an offence of impersonation and cheating along with section 66D (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology (IT) act and investigation is underway, said a police officer.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Central Railway develops prototype coach for loading of automobiles with improved features

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:53 PM IST