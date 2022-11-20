Mumbai: Man loses hand while crossing railway track | File Image

A 25 year old man lost his left hand while crossing the railway track. This incidence happened at around 6.15 pm on Saturday. Later, Victim was identified as Vaibhav Arjun Aru. He is a resident of the Washim district of Maharashtra. He came to Byculla with his brother Madhav Arjun Aru.

"After getting information, our staff attended the victim and sent him to JJ hospital where the doctor performed the surgery, now his condition is stable " said a GRP official adding that his one hand was cut from the elbow.

"Cut portion of his hand attached by doctors but they are waiting for response, the next 48 hours is crucial" he added.

Asked about the incident, the official said, "According to the victim's brother, he is new in Mumbai. He had come to Mumbai for a visit. He was trying to cross the track and was hit by a train.

This incident happened at around 6.15 pm, nearly 5 hours before the mega block started, hence no any relation with block.

