 Mumbai: Man Killed In Slab Collapse At MHADA Building On Grant Road
Mumbai: Man Killed In Slab Collapse At MHADA Building On Grant Road

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 03:39 AM IST
Representative Image

A portion of a slab fell from a four-storey MHADA building on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in Grant Road on Thursday, resulting in the death of a man. The building, known as United Chambers, contains both commercial and residential units, with two floors unoccupied as the residents live abroad, according to local sources.

According to civic officials, a section of the second floor fell on to the first floor, causing the flooring of the first floor to collapse to the ground floor. The victim, Sagar Shivaji Nikam, 36, an electrician who slept in the office, was trapped in the debris. The incident was discovered when the office was opened on Thursday morning.

A resident said, “Nikam lived in Khetwadi and would only come to the office to sleep. There was no loud noise during the collapse, so nobody knew he was trapped inside. It’s very shocking.”

Nikam was found seriously injured and rushed to JJ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. “We got to know that the building had been repaired by MHADA a year-and-a-half ago and it appeared to be in good condition. We have informed MHADA about the incident who for further action,” said an official.

