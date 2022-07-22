Mumbai: Man hit by local train at Kandivali station, dies | Pixabay

The CCTV footage of an accident involving trespassing on railway tracks in Kandivali, which ended badly, went viral on Friday. According to the GRP, the incident had occurred on Thursday, at around 4.45 pm, at platform number 1/2 of the Kandivali railway station. While crossing the track, an unidentified man aged around 30 years came under the train, sustaining serious injuries including the severing of one of his hands and feet. He succumbed to his injuries two hours later. The GRP is also attempting to track down two men who were seen accompanying the man, when the latter moved towards the incoming train, but walked away after the incident.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed the man walking to the edge of the platform and being hit by a Churchgate -bound local train as it entered the station. After the incident, the two men who had been walking with the man, the deceased, on the platform before the incident walked away briskly. None of the two had rushed towards the the victim after the incident. The GRP suspects the deceased could have been in an inebriated state when the incident took place as his behaviour seemed unusual.

"We are trying the establish the victim’s identity as well as track down the two others who were seen accompanying him in the CCTV footage" said an officials of GRP.

"It is suspected that the man was in an inebriated state, as his behaviour seemed unusual in the CCTV footage," said officials adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in Borivali GRP and further investigation is on.

The victim was critically wounded, as one of his hands and his feet had been severed, said an GRP officials , adding that the man died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The victim was critically wounded, as one of his hands and his feet had been severed said an officials adding that the man died while undergoing treatment in Shatabdi hospital.

Despite regular awareness campaigns and announcements are being done by railway authorities across stations to stop trespassing and crossing of tracks, a few people still insist upon choosing the short cut. Instead using THE escalators, lifts and foot- over -bridges provided by the railway, such people jump over tracks, sourcs said. .