Mumbai: Man held with MD worth Rs. 20 L

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man held with MD worth Rs. 20 L

Commonly known as ecstasy,MD weighing 83 gm was recovered from the pedler's possession.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Representative pic/ Imagesbazaar
Mumbai: Stimulant drug mephedrone or MD worth Rs. 20 lakh was seized from a man, said the Dindoshi police on Monday, while adding that the suspect (name withheld) has been sent to police custody till Dec 1.

Acting on a tip-off that a drug peddler would be coming to Santosh Nagar in Goregaon area, the cops disguised themselves, laid a trap and nabbed the suspect on Saturday. Commonly known as ecstasy,MD weighing 83 gm was recovered from his possession.

The value of the contraband in the international black market is Rs. 20.75 lakh, said the police. Further investigation probe is on to ascertain the source and intended buyer of the seized drug.

