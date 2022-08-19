Mumbai: Man held in Chembur for attack on another man with knife |

The Govandi police on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old man from the Chembur area for allegedly attacking and critically injuring a man over the previous enmity.

According to the police, the incident happened around 2:30 pm on Thursday when the accused, identified as Vishal Suresh Mane, attacked the victim, Vilash Dhanaji Dhanawade in the middle of the road near Chembur Karnatak High School. The accused had used a knife-like object to attack the victim on his neck causing grievous bodily harm.

The victim’s brother, Sambhaji Dhanaji Dhanwade, who was nearby alerted the police immediately and also informed them about the accused.

“We reached there and immediately took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. Subsequently, as per information provided by the complainant, the brother of the victim, we initiated an investigation to nab the accused,” said an official at Govandi police station.

The police arrested the accused who was hiding in his home in the evening, on the same day. According to the officer, "The victim and the accused used to constantly fight about some or other thing. As to take revenge on the victim, Mane decided to attack him."

The victim, Sambhaji, is currently in a very critical condition but his treatment is underway, confirmed the police.

A case has been registered against Mane for an attempt to murder (section 307) and punishment for criminal intimidation (506) under the Indian Penal Code by the police.