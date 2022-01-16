Mumbai: Man held in Bandra with MD worth ₹35 lakh

The city crime branch arrested a drug peddler with Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹35 lakh from Bandra on Saturday night, the accused is identified as Sameer Shaikh alias Boby, from him police have recovered ₹1.15 lakh in cash along with 350 grams MD.

During a night patrolling on Saturday the crime branch unit 9 sleuths spotted a man loitering around suspiciously near BKC, seeing police van he tried to escaped however police chased him down. He was carrying a bag when it was searched 350 grams of MD, cash of ₹1.15 lakh and two mobiles handsets were recovered, said police.

Following the seizure an offence under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act was registered at the BKC police station while the investigation was taken over by the crime branch.

Shaikh a resident of Bharat Nagar was produced before the court on Sunday which remanded him police custody till January 9 said police. The police are investigating the source of contraband substance found from him and to whom he was going to deliver it, added the official.



Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 10:56 PM IST