Mumbai: Man held from Gujarat for making hoax bomb calls

The Nagpada police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Gujarat for allegedly making bomb hoax calls. Last week, the accused, Mohit Cholera, first called the main police control room and the Mumbai airport authority claiming that he heard four men speaking in Urdu about keeping something at the airport and the work will be done. Two days later, he called the South Control room and claimed that bombs had been planted at Nagpada, Andheri and Kurla area.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:02 AM IST