Mumbai: Man held for stealing gold, cash from employer

Mumbai: The Chembur police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth ₹48 lakh and ₹10 lakh in cash from his employer who is a Chembur-based jewellery wholesaler.

Suresh Gujjar, had been working with the complainant for several years and his main task was to pick up jewellery from his employer's residence and deliver it to clients. On March 8, Gujjar left his employer's residence with gold jewellery and cash but couldn't be contacted after that. His employer approached the police the next day.

The police subsequently traced and arrested Gujjar who didn't confess to the crime until his employer showed up at the police station. He handed over all the stolen jewellery but failed to produce the stolen cash (₹10 lakh). “He is in custody. We have recovered the gold jewellery and are in the process of recovering the cash after questioning him further,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Hemraj Rajput said, adding that the officers solved the case within 48 hours of the crime being committed.