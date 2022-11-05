Maharashtra: House-breaking theft gang members nabbed in Latur; gold & silver ornaments worth Rs 2.68L recovered

A gang allegedly involved in several house-breaking thefts was busted in Latur in Maharashtra, and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2.68 lakh were recovered, a police official said on Saturday.
The three accused were held from Sugav village in Chakur tehsil after Crime Branch teams were formed to solve HBT cases, he said.
A hunt is on for more members of the gang by teams from Shivaji Nagar and MIDC police stations, the official added.
