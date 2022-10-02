Jabalpur: 3 arrested for vehicle lifting, burglary

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhotaal police have arrested three men on charges of committing burglary and vehicle lifting, said the police on Saturday.

According to Madhotaal police station house officer Reena Pandey Sharma, the police team caught three men near Green City residential colony for planning a burglary on Friday. Madhotaal police team alerted the crime branch in this regard and the teams reached the directed spot to nab the suspects.

The suspects, on spotting the teams, tried to flee from but were detained eventually. The suspects identified themselves as Ankush (23), Amar (34) and Ajay (40). They were later arrested.

Accused admitted to committing burglaries and lifting vehicles from other localities in the city. The accused also apprised police of the stolen possessions, following which the team recovered 70 grams of gold jewellery, 530 grams of silver ornaments, 1 LED TV, 1 touchscreen cell phone and several vehicles from them. All the possessions were seized by the police and the trio was arrested.

“All the accused are listed criminals,” said SHO Sharma.