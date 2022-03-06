Mumbai: Man held for killing friend over Rs 100

The VP Road police in Mumbai have arrested a man for allegedly killing a 40-year-old by attacking him with a debris cement block. The police said the two had a fight over giving or taking Rs 100.

The police said the deceased was identified as Arjun Yeshwant Singh Sarhare (40). "He was sleeping on the roadside footpath when the Manoj Marajkole (35) took a debris cement block to attack him three to four times on his head," said the police.

The police said the incident took place in the wee hours of Friday at around 1 AM. "Both of them are daily wage workers and had an oral argument over sharing of Rs 100. After the fight, it was sought out and both and dinner and went to sleep near the footpath. Manoj got up for a nature call in the night and he attacked Singh with the cement block on his head to kill him," said a police officer from VP Road police station.

The police said the incident took place near Madhav Bhavan compound, Khadilkar Road, Girgaum. Singh was shifted to a civic hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Kishore Shinde, senior police inspector, VP road police station confirmed a case being registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code.

"We have arrested the accused and are further investigating the matter. The fight was oversharing or giving of Rs 100 between them," he added.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 07:00 AM IST