 Mumbai: Man Gets Lifer For Killing Lover, Who Was Employer's Wife
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Gets Lifer For Killing Lover, Who Was Employer's Wife

Mumbai: Man Gets Lifer For Killing Lover, Who Was Employer's Wife

Prosecution said he killed victim as she forced for marriage; he even made a confession call to cops, it added

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic

A sessions court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a 30-year-old man for killing his paramour, who was the wife of his employer. The convict, Irshad Qureshi, used to work at a car accessories shop owned by Sohail, the husband of the victim, Shehnaz Shaikh, 28.

According to the case, Qureshi and Shaikh had been to a hotel in Kalachowkie on November 3, 2017. They got into a quarrel and he strangled her out of rage. Qureshi later called the police and informed them that he had killed a woman. The cops reached the spot and registered a murder case.

Read Also
Mumbai: Court Sentences 26-Yr-Old Man To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping Teenager On Job Pretext
article-image

Public prosecutor Jyoti Sawant argued, “The victim loved the accused, this is not her fault. However, he took advantage of the same.” From the testimony of the witnesses, it is gathered that they were in a relationship, which is further corroborated from the evidence brought before the court, Sawant said. “She wanted to marry the accused, but he didn't want it. Hence, he killed her,” said the prosecution, after examining 22 witnesses.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 32-Yr-Old Man To 3 Years Imprisonment For Attempted Murder Of...
article-image

Meanwhile, Sohail testified that in his absence, Shaikh used to look after the shop; this is how the two came in contact with each other, he added. The prosecution claimed that the victim was last seen with Qureshi in the hotel where she was found dead and that he also made a confession call to the police. Hence, the prosecution relied on the last seen theory. The court accepted the arguments and held Qureshi guilty of murder. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Man Gets Lifer For Killing Lover, Who Was Employer's Wife
Mumbai: Man Gets Lifer For Killing Lover, Who Was Employer's Wife
Ministry Of Railway Highlights 80% Reduction In Accidents Since Congress Era; Derailments Drop From 445 To 89 Annually
Ministry Of Railway Highlights 80% Reduction In Accidents Since Congress Era; Derailments Drop From 445 To 89 Annually
Mumbai Waterlogged Tracks: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Meets Railway Authorities To Address Disruptions At Key Stations
Mumbai Waterlogged Tracks: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Meets Railway Authorities To Address Disruptions At Key Stations
Mumbai: NGT Takes Suo-Motu Action After FPJ Report On Untidy Mahim Railway Tracks; MPCB Investigation Reveals Ongoing Litter Issues
Mumbai: NGT Takes Suo-Motu Action After FPJ Report On Untidy Mahim Railway Tracks; MPCB Investigation Reveals Ongoing Litter Issues

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man Gets Lifer For Killing Lover, Who Was Employer's Wife

Mumbai: Man Gets Lifer For Killing Lover, Who Was Employer's Wife

Mumbai Waterlogged Tracks: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Meets Railway Authorities To...

Mumbai Waterlogged Tracks: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Meets Railway Authorities To...

Mumbai: NGT Takes Suo-Motu Action After FPJ Report On Untidy Mahim Railway Tracks; MPCB...

Mumbai: NGT Takes Suo-Motu Action After FPJ Report On Untidy Mahim Railway Tracks; MPCB...

The Pains & Gains Of Local Trains And Mumbai Rains

The Pains & Gains Of Local Trains And Mumbai Rains

Mumbai: Dharavi Mosque Trustees Begins Demolition Of Unauthorized Structures Following Intense...

Mumbai: Dharavi Mosque Trustees Begins Demolition Of Unauthorized Structures Following Intense...