Mumbai: Man Gets Lifer For Killing Lover, Who Was Employer's Wife

A sessions court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a 30-year-old man for killing his paramour, who was the wife of his employer. The convict, Irshad Qureshi, used to work at a car accessories shop owned by Sohail, the husband of the victim, Shehnaz Shaikh, 28.

According to the case, Qureshi and Shaikh had been to a hotel in Kalachowkie on November 3, 2017. They got into a quarrel and he strangled her out of rage. Qureshi later called the police and informed them that he had killed a woman. The cops reached the spot and registered a murder case.

Public prosecutor Jyoti Sawant argued, “The victim loved the accused, this is not her fault. However, he took advantage of the same.” From the testimony of the witnesses, it is gathered that they were in a relationship, which is further corroborated from the evidence brought before the court, Sawant said. “She wanted to marry the accused, but he didn't want it. Hence, he killed her,” said the prosecution, after examining 22 witnesses.

Meanwhile, Sohail testified that in his absence, Shaikh used to look after the shop; this is how the two came in contact with each other, he added. The prosecution claimed that the victim was last seen with Qureshi in the hotel where she was found dead and that he also made a confession call to the police. Hence, the prosecution relied on the last seen theory. The court accepted the arguments and held Qureshi guilty of murder.